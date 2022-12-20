President Hichilema Is Expected To Resign, Today At 14:00hrs, I Think He Has Realised That He Has Failed- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS #EXPECTED TO RESIGN, TODAY AT 14:00HRS, I #THINK HE HAS REALISED THAT HE HAS FAILED

President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to hold the end of year press conference at State House.

My expectations are that, he will resign to save the Zambian people from the misery he put them through. Otherwise what will he talk about, more lies? Aikona man!!!

If he doesn’t resign, I am expecting Costa Mwansa and Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya from Diamond TV to ask him why he should continue after breaking his promises and the law.

I will be watching the Press conference with keen interest for my 20:00hrs “Direct talk”, tonight at 20:00hrs.

By the way, on which dates do Civil servants ( Teachers, Nurses, Soldiers, ZAF, ZNS, Doctors, etc) get paid?

