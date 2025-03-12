PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS IN MONGU…CONFERS WITH LITUNGA LUBOSI IMWIKO





President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has held closed-door talks with the LITUNGA LUBOSI IMWIKO the second of Western Province at the Limulunga Palace.





President HICHILEMA who arrived in Limulunga district around 11:00 hours, was greeted by excited residents before being ushered into the palace by Ngambela MUKELA MANYANDO.





The talks lasted for over 30 minutes.



ZNBC’s JUSTINE AKAKULUBELWA reports that after the talks President HICHILEMA interacted with residents before starting off for Mongu district for the National Youth Day celebrations.





And ZNBC’s LUCKY PHIRI reports that the President arrived at MONGU airport around 10:30 hrs to a thunderous welcome with hundreds of Mongu residents trying to catch a glimpse of the President at the Airport.



📷 Various sources