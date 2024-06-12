PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS UNITING THE NATION – Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS UNITING THE NATION

President Hakainde Hichilema has fulfilled his campaign promise to unite the country anchored on One Zambia One Nation One People motto, as he assembled a Cabinet, after assuming office in 2021 comprising a representation of members from all the ten Provinces of Zambia.

He also appoints citizens to critical positions devoid of discrimination based on ethnic background or region as was the case in the past, where only two regions dominated appointments to all key positions, and this is factual and in the public domain, yet none the President’s critics raised a voice that time.

More so, the Republican President has demonstrated a tacit commitment to roll out development across the country and ensure that each of the ten Provinces gets a fair of the national cake.

However, we are alive to the fact that President Hichilema’s critics vilify and accuse him of tribalism out of jealousy and envy as they never wanted him to become a Republican President, yet he won with the biggest margin in the political history of Zambia.

We call upon the President’s envious critics to wake up to the reality that he is indeed Republican President uniting the nation by the will of the people, while they are busy promoting division in the country.

Worse still, some of his critics’ political parties key positions are dominantly held by people who hail from one region or family members, yet they accuse the President of tribalism.

It’s for these reasons we urge Zambians particularly the people of Western Province who were heavily marginalized by previous administrations, to ignore the President’s detractors, and rally behind him as he unites the country as One Zambia One Nation One People.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.