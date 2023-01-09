PRESIDENT HICHILEMA JUSTIFIES POWER EXPORT

By Rhodah Mvula

President Hakainde Hichilema says government has not sacrificed the local needs of electricity by exporting.

Mr. Hichilema says the country cannot do away with the electricity export market because it is equally important for the growth of the country.

He says citizens want jobs and government has to export electricity in order to create the jobs.

And President Hichilema says the commercial issues between Zesco Limited and Maamba Collieries have been resolved.

Mr. Hichilema has also urged Maamba Collieries to conclude its maintenance works ahead of schedule, so as to mitigate the energy deficit in the country.

(Diamond Tv)