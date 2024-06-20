PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, KING CHARLES III CONFER

19th June, 2024

London- President Hakainde Hichilema has held

bilateral talks with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace here in London, United Kingdom.

During the meeting, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s deep relations between the two countries as it commemorates the 60th independence Anniversary.

“Since taking over the leadership of the country in 2021, our government has focused on foreign policy agenda based on economic diplomacy meant to fully open up the country for increased investment and trade,” President Hichilema said.

President thanked his Majesty and the British people for the unwaivering support they have given the people of Zambia over the years.

President Hichilema’s visit serves to reinforce and strengthen Zambia’s partnerships for increased development and cooperation.

While in London, President Hichilema is scheduled to hold strategic meetings in furtherance of the longstanding developmental partnership between Zambia and the United Kingdom.

The President will hold meetings with investors aimed at unlocking avenues for increased collaboration and partnerships in targeted areas that will ultimately yield benefits for Zambia.

The President is also scheduled to attend a Meeting of Eminent Persons at Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. This includes the Rhodes Trust Zambia@60 programme, which will take place at the Said Business School where President Hichilema is scheduled to deliver a Keynote Address and engage with Zambian students. The President will also take time to interact with Zambians in the Diaspora while in London.

