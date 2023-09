PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEAVES BEIJING FOR LUSAKA

He writes….

We would like to thank the People’s Republic of China for their unwavering support and hospitality over the last few days.

We have now left Beijing for Lusaka. Thank you all again for your ongoing prayers. May God bless our people, and may he continue to bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia