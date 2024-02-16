PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR ETHIOPIA

16th February, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema has left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) scheduled for 17th to 18th February, 2024.

While in Ethiopia, President Hichilema will attend several meetings including the Heads of State and Government Dialogue on Establishing African Union Financial Institutions, and the meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on climate change.

President Hichilema is also expected to hold strategic bilateral meetings on matters of mutual interest, for the benefit of the Zambian people.

The Assembly will be convened under the theme: Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.

The issues on the agenda include the African Union Institutional Reforms, peace and security, and the African Union’s participation in the G20.

The Assembly will also deliberate on reports of the Committee of 10 Heads of State and Government on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, and the Forum of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism.

President Hichilema has impressively maintained momentum on a highly creative foreign policy.

©️ THE FALCON