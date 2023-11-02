PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR LESOTHO

Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has left for the Kingdom of Lesotho on a one day working visit in his capacity as SADC Chair on politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.
While in Lesotho, President Hichilema will hold consultative discussions with a SADC panel of Elders in line with the agreed position by the Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government convened on 16th August 2023 in Luanda, Angola.
Article 4 of the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, places on the Chairperson the responsibility for the overall policy direction and achievement of the objectives of the Organ in promoting peace and security in the SADC region, in consultation with the SADC Troika.
The SADC Organ is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region. It has a mandate to prevent, manage, and resolve conflicts; promote democracy and good governance; and build the capacity of member states to deal with security challenges.
