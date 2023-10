President Hichilema makes Changes at PS Level

Chairman of the Civil Service commission, Mr. Peter Mumba has been appointed as Energy Permanent Secretary.

Mr. Mumba previously served under President Mwanawasa as Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs, Energy and Torlurusm & Arts.

Ms Himba Chelo has been taken from Energy to Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Mrs. Isabel Matyola Lemba has been removed from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and taken to Cabinet Office