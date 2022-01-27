PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETS AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND STAKEHOLDERS INTERESTED IN JOINT VENTURES WITH ZAMBIANS

He writes:

This morning in Johannesburg, we held high level meetings with the American Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders who are interested in joint ventures with citizens.

The areas discussed included mining, tourism and agriculture among others. Like we have always said, our focus and priority is to create an enabling environment that will secure investment which will in turn grow a robust economy that will provide both employment and business opportunities for all our people, especially the youth, women and people with disabilities.

Fellow Zambians, we cannot share poverty, when our country is endowed with so many natural resources.

We also took part in a series of interviews with various media houses in Johannesburg. We discussed our vision on economic growth, debt burden and how to resolve them. Other areas we tackled were climate change, the fight against corruption, enhancing democracy and good governance the rule of law and regional security, because trouble anyway in the region is trouble everywhere.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia