PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETS CATHOLIC BISHOPS

Delighted to have held a meeting in Lusaka today with the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), led by Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama and President of the ZCCB.



His Grace Archbishop Chama was accompanied by the Right Rev. Charles Kasonde, Bishop of Solwezi, who also serves as the Vice President of the ZCCB. Also present were Most Rev. Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka, Rt Rev. Bishop Evans Chinyemba, Bishop of Mongu, and Rt Rev. George C. Z. Lungu, Bishop of Chipata.



The meeting was conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, characterized by love, mutual respect, and a spirit of brotherly dialogue. Both parties agreed to maintain ongoing engagement in the future.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia