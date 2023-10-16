PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETS CHIEF CHISUNKA OF THE USHI PEOPLE OF LUAPULA

He writes:-

Truly honored and immensely delighted to have had a meeting with His Royal Highness Chief Chisunka of the Ushi people of Luapula Province, who also serves as the Chairperson of the House of Chiefs and the Luapula Council of Chiefs, in addition to being the leader of the Ushi Chiefs of Mansa District.

During our meeting, we expressed our profound happiness that his fellow Royal Highnesses from across the country, the Ushi people of Luapula, and the citizens of Zambia had shown their utmost respect and trust by entrusting him with such significant responsibilities.

Our discussions centered around various critical topics, including Agriculture and Food Security, Constituency Development Fund, and Road Infrastructure Development in Luapula Province. We also delved into the merits of free education and the necessity of collaboration between the House of Chiefs and the Ministries of Local Government and Justice in addressing issues related to decentralization and succession disputes respectively.

We also reiterated our long held view that Government and Traditional leadership serve the same people who require development, and that we were therefore not in competition, but that our efforts were complimentary.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia