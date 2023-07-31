President Hichilema Meets With Companies In The Technology Sector

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MEETS WITH COMPANIES IN THE TECHNOLOGY SECTOR

This afternoon we met with Israeli companies working in the technology sector. They talked us through Israel’s journey in creating a successful ecosystem for innovation.

Their market-driven model works closely with the private sector to ensure financing and market linkages. The technology sector also works with academia in research and development to ensure the country has the expertise and resources it needs.

We were particularly interested in some of the smart agriculture solutions, which included innovative ways to increase farming productivity.

The Israeli model for tech innovation is indeed an inspirational story, which is succeeding thanks to the deliberate pro-technology policies the country has implemented since the 1980s.

We look forward to collaborations that bring economic and job opportunities for our people. 🇿🇲🇮🇱

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia