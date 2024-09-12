PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETS WITH WORLD BANK DELEGATION TO ADDRESS ENERGY AND FOOD SECURITY CHALLENGES.



BY pumulo mubita

11 September, 2024



Lusaka, Zambia – President Hakainde Hichilema held a meeting with a World Bank delegation, led by Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Ms. Victoria Kwakwa, at State House. The discussion focused on strengthening partnerships and exploring ways the World Bank can support Zambia’s efforts to address the energy deficit and food security challenges exacerbated by the drought.



President Hichilema expressed optimism that collaborations with the World Bank and other partners will yield lasting solutions to the drought-induced challenges, particularly in energy and food security. He reaffirmed his commitment to mitigating the impact of the drought, which has resulted in prolonged power rationing, disrupting livelihoods and the economy.



The meeting underscored the government’s dedication to finding sustainable solutions to the current challenges, ensuring the well-being of Zambian citizens and the country’s economic stability.



CREDIT: KAFULAFUTA PCT-UPND MEDIA