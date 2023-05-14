PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS ACCIDENT VICTIMS

May 13, 2023

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of

25 members of the New Apostolic Church from Chongwe in a road traffic accident on the Chirundu-Lusaka road.

The Head of State has appealed to citizens to pray for the swift recovery of those who survived this terrible accident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

25 people of the New Apostolic Church in Chongwe District have died while others survived with serious injuries after a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus they were traveling in hit into the Freightliner Truck at Kapiringozi area along Chirundu – Kafue road.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the Rosa Bus bearing registration number BAL 9480 with 35 passengers on board hit behind the Freightliner Truck and Trailer bearing registration numbers AGB 1988 and AEG 2942 respectively. The driver lost control of the bus and overturned failing on the left side of the road into a ditch.

Both vehicles were moving in the same direction towards Chirundu District.

Investigations revealed that the Church members were traveling from Manyika area in Chongwe District going for Church Service in Siavonga District.

The Mitsubishi Rosa Bus was extensively damaged while the Freightliner Truck had its rear bumper damaged.

