President Hichilema mourns Nawakwi!



President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed deep sorrow following the death of former Finance Minister and FDD President, Edith Nawakwi, who passed away in the early hours of today at the age of 66.



In a heartfelt message shared with the nation, President Hichilema paid tribute to Nawakwi’s role in Zambia’s political and economic development, describing her loss as a moment of national mourning.





“We are saddened by the passing of former Finance Minister Madam Edith Zewelani Nawakwi.



We offer our deepest condolences to her family, the FDD fraternity, colleagues, friends, and the nation at large. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this challenging time.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

President Hichilema said.





Nawakwi made history as Zambia’s first female Minister of Finance and the first woman in the SADC region to hold such a post. She was a key figure in the push for multi-party democracy in the 1990s and remained a steadfast voice in national politics, even running for the presidency under the Forum for Democracy and Development.





Her passing has left a void in Zambia’s political landscape, and tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond.



April 7, 2025

©️NKANI