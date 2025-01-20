PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS PF KALA WARD COUNCILLOR



January 20, 2025



KAWAMBWA- President Hakainde Hichilema has joined the people of Kala Ward in mourning the passing of the Patriotic Front Councilor, Mr. Dominic Mwakwa, who died on January 18, 2025.



Speaking on behalf of the President, Special Assistant for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma described Mr. Mwakwa as a dedicated servant of the people.



He noted that his death is not only a loss to the community and his family but also a significant setback to the government.





Mr. Ngoma urged the bereaved family to remain united and find solace in God’s comfort during this difficult time.



He assured them that the government and the First Family are standing with them in their moment of grief.



To demonstrate solidarity, the President, through his Special Assistant, extended material and financial support to assist the family with funeral arrangements.





And United Party for National Development (UPND) Provincial Chairperson Alfred Mwape also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.



He emphasized the importance of unity and prayer as they navigate this trying period.





Kawambwa Central Constituency’s newly elected Member of Parliament, Nason Musonda, echoed Mr. Ngoma’s sentiments, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the area Councillor.





The passing of Mr. Mwakwa leaves a void in the hearts of the people of Kala Ward, and his legacy as a true servant of the community will be remembered.



(C) The Falcon