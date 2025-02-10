President HICHILEMA mourns SAM NUJOMA



By Doreen Chembe



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has expressed sadness on the death of First President of Namibia SAM NUJOMA.



President HICHILEMA says Dr. NUJOMA will be remembered as a freedom fighter, nationalist and Pan- Africanist.



The President says Dr. NUJOMA’s legacy will live on.



This is according to a message posted on the President’s Facebook Page monitored by ZNBC News.



Dr. NUJOMA led the long fight for independence from South Africa in 1990 after helping found Namibia’s liberation movement known as the South West Peoples’ Organisation – SWAPO- in the 1960s.





After independence, Dr. NUJOMA became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.



CREDIT :ZNBC