PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS SENIOR CHIEF KAMBOMBO ZAMANGWE 19th



February 23rd,2025



CHAMA – President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Senior Chief Kambombo Zamangwe 19 of the Senga people in Chama District, Eastern Province.





Speaking on behalf of the Head of State, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo described the late chief as a visionary leader dedicated to development.



President Hichilema emphasized that he shared a close and respectful relationship with Senior Chief Kambombo, making his passing a deeply personal loss.





He further urged the successor to uphold the legacy of progress and unity that the late chief championed throughout his reign.



United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda echoed the President’s sentiments, calling for love, peace, and unity during this period of mourning.





However,President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma also conveyed heartfelt condolences, remembering the late chief as a courageous leader committed to improving the lives of his people.





And Patriotic Front (PF) Chama North Member of Parliament Yotam Mutayachalo commended President Hichilema for his message of comfort, describing it as a testament to his commitment to working closely with traditional leadership.





Senior Chief Kambombo, aged 74, passed away on February 19 after battling diabetes and hypertension for an extended period.



He leaves behind a grieving wife, eight children (8), thirty-seven grandchildren (37), and eight great-grandchildren (8).





His passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to the development of Chama District will forever be remembered.



Rest in Peace Senior Chief Kambombo Zamangwe 19th.



