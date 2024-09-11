PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST ABANDON THE FIGHT AGAINST THE CATHOLIC CHURCH



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote,;



Just the other week, he was apologising to the Catholic Church saying he doesn’t hate or fight the Church.

Yet he;

● allowed UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda to call Archbishop Alick Banda, “the Lucifer of Zambia.”



● His police harrassed Fr. Chewe Mukosa of Ndola to the extent that it issued a police call-out.



● His panga-wielding cadres stormed the catholic parish in Mpika where Yusuf Radio is housed. The violent cadres were attempting to prevent Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba from appearing on the radio station.



● his policemen stormed the offices of Bishop Clement Mulenga of Kabwe Diocese because he had received and was hosting former President Edgar Lungu, in a courtesy call.



● his rogue online media, run from State House, issues the worst insults and hate speech against Archbishop Alick Banda, Socialist President Fred Mmembe and all of us.



● Now a witness, former ZRA Board Secretary, Suzyo Ngandu, was called to testify in the Financial and Economic Crimes Court where former ZRA Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda and Director, Calistus Kaoma are charged with abuse of authority regarding the disposal of 22 vehicles. In her testimony, Ngandu said 3 vehicles were allegedly given to the Heart of Mercy, Derrick Mpundu and Archbishop Alick Banda.



Now it’s the subsequent and coordinated reportage of this evidence by the State to expose and grant maximum embarrassment to Archbishop Alick Banda, who has been a constant subject of their attacks. The state house run rogue page Koswe, proceeded to call him a car thief and dropped the title he holds as Archbishop of Lusaka. Infact senior journalist present have expressed surprise at the twisted story.



He wrote; “This testimony as carried by Daily Mail, ZNBC and Koswe is totally false. The witness never said that. Someone must produce verbatim story. ZRA never gave any vehicle to the Archbishop. It’s totally false”.