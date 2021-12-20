PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST APOLOGIZE FOR THE BROKEN PROMISES AND LIES-AMB MWAMBA

Lusaka… Monday, December 20, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba that President Hakainde Hichilema must apologize for promising that he will reduce the price of fuel and electricity yet his government has increased the commodity.

Mr. Mwamba stated that videos,social-media and audios exist showing how emphatically President Hichilema pledged numerous times how he would reduce fuel.

He said the price was necessitated by an IMF programme than the needs of Zambians.

He said before Zambians discussed the benefits of removing subsidies, President Hichilema and the UPND must render an apology for making promises they have failed to keep.

He said without doing would be promoting immorality in politics to show that it is okey to lie to obtain power.

He said Zambians had belief in the political systems and woke up at 04hrs to go and elect the leadership.

But this trust should not be abused by telling electorates.