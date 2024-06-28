President Hichilema must explain the $ 6 billion new debt—Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hichilema must explain the $ 6 billion new debt—Mwamba

President Hichilema must explain how his administration has used a new foreign debt amounting to $6 billion since he assumed office in just under three years, says Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mr. Mwamba, the former permanent representative of Zambia to the Africa Union (AU) also reminded President Hichilema that the state assets he has sold without parliamentary approval as per law required will be subject to legal review after he leaves office in an interview on KBNTV’s pastor KennedyMambwe.

“President Hichilema´s administration has accrued a mountain debt of $ 6 billion in just three years in office which he must explain,” said Ambassador Mwamba, “what have they used it for? Zambians must know how the debt has been used. Zambians deserve to know.”

Ambassador Mwamba said, compared to President Edgar Lungu´s administration that left a debt of about $11 billion aftertenyears, Mr Hichilema has nothing to show for the new mounting debt, it is ´scandalous.´



“The debt of ten years under President Lungu can be explained we built bridges, roads, hospitals and schools and airports,” said Ambassador Mwamba, “what has Mr Hichilema done with $6 billion in only three years and how much will the debt be in five years at this rate?”.



Ambassador Mwamba advised President Hichilema to apologise for prolonged power shortages, high cost of mealie meal and fuel including several fake promises he made ahead of the elections.



