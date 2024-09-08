PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST LEARN TO BE HONEST – KALABA

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST LEARN TO BE HONEST …claiming that he doesn’t eat when Zambians sleep without food is hypocrisy- KALABA



…claiming that he doesn’t eat when Zambians sleep without food is hypocrisy.



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says Republican President Hakainde Hichilema should learn to be honest with what he says to the Zambians.



In an interview with Smart Eagles, Mr. Kalaba said claims by President Hichilema that he doesn’t eat when Zambians sleep without food is hypocritical.



He said if President Hichilema was serious with the wellbeing of Zambians, his government would not have sold the maize they found in national strategic reserves.



“This is high level of hypocrisy on the part of President Hichilema to claim that he doesn’t eat when Zambians go hungry. He must be honest atleast for once. Zambians are not gullible to be fooled by cheap rhetoric. If he was serious with the wellbeing of us Zambians his government would have not sold all the maize they found in national strategic reserves,” Mr. Kalaba said.



“President Hichilema must be serious for once with the way he is running the affairs of the country. We can’t be always treated with self praise. Zambians are going through alot, high cost of living, increased loadsheding and rampant corruption,” he said.



Mr. Kalaba the former Foreign Affairs Minister said Citizens First party once in Government will endeavour to ensure that Zambians aspirations comes first.



” As Citizens First party our goal is to ensure that once in Government we look after the Zambians very well. We can’t allow Zambians to be treated with this mediocre type of leadership where one thinks he has the monopoly of wisdom. Self praise everyday at the expense of delivering what they promised whilst in opposition,” Mr. Kalaba said.