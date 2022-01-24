PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST TENDER AN APOLOGY OVER THE LEAKED AUDIO – SEAN TEMBO

Lusaka … Monday, January, 24, 2022 [Smart Eagles]

Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo says President Hakainde Hichilema must tender unconditional apology to Zambians over the leaked audio involving his senior Government officials.

Speaking at a press briefing addressed by various political party leaders in Lusaka, Mr. Tembo said when senior Government officials in a very important ministry of home affairs involving the permanent secretary Joseph Akafumba and State House political advisor Levy Ngoma conspire to prevent a political party from fielding a candidate in an election is very serious matter.

Mr. Tembo said President Hichilema is personally implicated in a leaked audio where Mr. Akufumba and Mr. Ngoma were heard plotting to prevent the Democratic Party from fielding a candidate in the Kabwata parliamentary by election.

” When a Permanent Secretary in a very important ministry and a Presidential Aide conspire to prevent a polititical party from fielding a candidate in an election is not a Zambia we know. We challenge President Hichilema to come out and clear himself in this matter because he is personally implicated,” Mr. Tembo said.

He said instead of Government clarifying the issue it has spent all its energies denying the leaked audio.

” What is missing is clear denial from the people involved. Levy Levy Ngoma, Joseph akafumba, Vice President Mutale Nalumango President Hichilema are all involved. Non of the four people have denied the authenticity of the audio. We take it that the audio is authentic,” He said.

” We demand that the President tender unconditional apologize to the Zambian people,” Mr. Tembo said.