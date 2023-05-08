President Hichilema Not Visiting China Has No Implication On Zambia’s Debt Restructuring Programme- Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA NOT VISITING CHINA HAS NO IMPLICATION ON ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME

Commerce, Trade And Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says President Hakainde Hichilema not visiting China has no implication on the debt restructuring programme.

Mr Mulenga has said that ties between Zambia and China have remained intact and the Zambian government has continued engaging the Chinese government at the highest level.

He says at the right time, the Head of State will visit china further stating that visiting a country is not a demonstration of how strong relations are between countries.

Mr Mulenga`s remarks come in the wake of calls by stakeholders urging President Hichilema to go to China and consolidate ties between the two countries as china remains Zambia’s largest creditor.

Meanwhile, the Private Sector Development Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia says Zambia has continued to record an increase in the number of Chinese investments in all key sectors such as energy, road construction, manufacturing and the recent being the launch of the 600-Million-Dollar United Capital Fertilizer Plant.

Mr Dodia says this is a testament that the two countries enjoy strong bilateral and economic ties.

Zambia is in debt distress and urgently needs deep and comprehensive debt treatment and the country has continued to implement agreed structural policies toward macroeconomic stability even as there are protracted delays from official bilateral creditors to discuss and finalize debt treatment under the g20’s common framework.

