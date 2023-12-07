PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES THE 2023-2024 PLANTING SEASON IN NYIMBA

Fellow citizens,

Today, we launched the 2023-2024 planting season in Nyimba District of Chief Ndake’s Chiefdom, Eastern Province.

Our UPND government remains determined to turn agriculture into Zambia’s number one sector.

We understand the effects of climate change we are currently facing, and the government is working out modalities to ensure that irrigation agriculture is promoted both on a small and large scale.

To ensure that more citizens have access to farming inputs and especially those in the public sector, the government has partnered with banks to ensure that these facilities are made available.

In our quest to produce enough to be food secure at household and national level, we must push up productivity. As a government, we have secured markets in an event that there is more production so that we export the surplus.

We call on all of you to join hands with us in making use of every acre of land to increase our yield per acre. This is how we will achieve our goal to become a regional and continental bread basket.

May God see us through during this farming season.

Farming is business. Let’s all embrace it.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.

