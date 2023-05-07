PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OFFICIALLY OPENS AFRICA CENTRE FOR STRATEGIC STUDIES WORKSHOP

Earlier this week, senior-level officials from 16 African countries participated in a workshop on managing security resources.

The Africa Center for Strategic Studies led the five-day workshop, sharing tools and techniques for effective resource management in Africa’s security sector and critical approaches for aligning security resources with national security strategies.

President Hakainde Hichilema opened the workshop, emphasizing Zambia’s commitment to peace and stability and the foundational role peace plays in continued economic stability.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Gonzales thanked participants for their dedication to regional cooperation toward peace and security.