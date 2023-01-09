PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OVER- RULES MEDIA BLACKOUT AT POWER CRISIS TALKS

By GEORGE CHOMBA

An attempt to blackout the media at the State House meeting by some official in the task force on energy constituted in Zambia to resolve the present crisis and also recommend the way forward for surplus had the plan thwarted after President Hakainde Hichilema insisted that the journalists stick around during the initial discussions and keep writing and also rolling the cameras.

In what could be described as a plus for press freedom, President Hichilema has explained that he wants to avoid disinformation which has taken centre stage in some quarters since the Zesco load management exercise started.

Some Government critics have accused President Hichilema’s administration, especially Zesco management, of lacking the know how to resolve the electricity crisis in the area of hydropower generation.

Zambians are experiencing a 12 hours load shedding treatment from last week which effective today has been split into two six hours operations with outage breaks.

President Hichilema and members of the task force on Sunday visited Maamba Collieries Limited, a coal fired plant, and Kariba North Bank which is a Zesco hydropower system.

At Maamba, the Head of State was trying to understand why routine maintenance is scheduled when the hydrology levels are low instead of other times when Zesco had sufficient power.

Officials at Maamba have since explained that timely routine maintenance is essential to avoid damage to the equipment.

In the case of the visit at Kariba Dam, the President had the sight of the low water levels which are inhibiting normal operations to enable Zesco supply adequate power to its customers .

However, the President has directed Zesco to split into two the 12 hours loadshedding with outage breaks to allow for production, especially among small scale business people such as saloon owners, barbers, restaurant owners and others who can’t afford solar and generators.