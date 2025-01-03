PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE US FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER



By Conrad Mwango



President Hakainde Hichilema says late former President of the United States Jimmy Carter’s remarkable legacy is deeply felt in Zambia where he is admired for his unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, good governance, human rights, justice and equity.





Speaking shortly after signing the book of condolence at the US Embassy in Lusaka today, President Hichilema says Mr. Carter who died aged 100 on Sunday, formed a strong bond with Zambia especially during its transition to multiparty democracy in 1991.





President Hichilema says the Carter Foundation played a pivotal role during that period by ensuring a credible electoral process.





He says the Carter Foundation’s continued support to Civil Society Organizations in Zambia is also a testament to Mr. Carter’s enduring impact.





And Acting United States Ambassador to Zambia Linnisa Wahid has hailed President Hichilema for taking time to mourn with the people of America, saying that this shows the continued partnership between the two countries.



PHOENIX NEWS