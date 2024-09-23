



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PLEDGES COLLABORATION WITH TRADITIONAL LEADERS TO TACKLE DROUGHT CRISIS



President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that government will collaborate with traditional leaders and other stakeholders to address the ongoing drought crisis affecting communities across Zambia. Speaking at the 2024 Malaila Traditional Ceremony in Mambwe district, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of unity in overcoming the challenges posed by the drought.



“This drought has brought many challenges in our communities, but we will address these challenges together,” President Hichilema said, promising that government, in partnership with traditional leaders, will work to reverse the disruptions in the food supply chain.



The 2024 Malaila Traditional Ceremony, celebrated by the Kunda-speaking people under the theme “Promoting Environmental Sustainability and Food Security through Traditional and Cultural Values,” aligns with the government’s priorities, the president noted. He highlighted the significance of cultural heritage, urging Zambians to uphold their traditions while embracing modern education, which he said should build upon the nation’s values.



President Hichilema also reassured traditional leaders that government views them as partners, not competitors, in the development process. “We need to consolidate our partnership,” he stated, emphasizing collaboration between the state and traditional authorities.



Meanwhile, Senior Chief Nsefu, represented by Jean Madayika, expressed gratitude to government for implementing various drought relief programs, including the cash-for-work initiative and social cash transfer programs. These efforts, he said, have brought hope to many families affected by the drought.



Senior Chief Nsefu also appealed for increased support under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to meet the growing needs of cooperatives in the district. Additionally, he called on the government to provide better resources for managing human-wildlife conflicts and to rehabilitate the critical Mfuwe-Chipata road, which is vital for the tourism industry.



The traditional leader further requested the construction of a nursing school at the newly commissioned Mambwe district hospital to create more training opportunities for the district’s youth.



President Hichilema concluded his visit by thanking traditional leaders for their ongoing efforts to unite the nation and underscored the importance of peaceful and culturally enriching ceremonies.