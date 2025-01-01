PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PRAISES ZAMBIANS FOR PEACEFUL 2024



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed gratitude to Zambians for fostering peace and unity throughout the year 2024.





And the President says Government has worked tirelessly to ensure that citizens are cushioned from the economic challenges the nation has faced as a result of the worst drought in living memory.





He says this has been done through various government policy interventions such as increased social cash transfer, cash for work, and other empowerment programmes targeting the most vulnerable communities during these difficult times.





In his New Year message to the nation, the President has thanked the cooperating partners for their support and the church for their collaboration with the government in mitigating the effects of the drought through impactful community outreach programmes aimed at alleviating hunger and disease.



ZNBC