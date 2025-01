PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT CHAKWERA CONFER



President Hichilema writes…



Just held a bilateral meeting with my brother, His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi here in Dar-es-Salaam on the sidelines of the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.





Our meeting was to further strengthen our strategic ties with Malawi in many areas of mutual interest for the good of our people.





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia