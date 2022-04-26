PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PROSECUTED AND CONVICTED NAKACINDA DURING HIS PRESS CONFERENCE

By Jackson Silavwe

I detest tribal politics to the core, I belong to a new generation of Zambians and politicians who don’t identify our people by tribe but by the content of ones character. I condemn the tribal sentiments peddled by Mr. Nakachinda in the strongest possible terms.

Nonetheless, the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema during his press conference PROSECUTED and CONVICTED Mr. Nakachinda publicly putting the Judiciary and the Police in a very AWKWARD and COMPROMISING position.

Mr. Nakachinda should be made answerable before the courts of law and not before the President. The law is not the President and the President is not the law. The President and the Law are two different separate entities.

If it were so, the President should have accorded Mr. Nakachinda the right to address the SAME press conference to defend himself since he was on public trial. I pray that the President holds himself next time, he has too much State Power.

Silavwe Jackson, President- Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).

26:04:22