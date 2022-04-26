PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PROSECUTED AND CONVICTED NAKACINDA DURING HIS PRESS CONFERENCE
By Jackson Silavwe
I detest tribal politics to the core, I belong to a new generation of Zambians and politicians who don’t identify our people by tribe but by the content of ones character. I condemn the tribal sentiments peddled by Mr. Nakachinda in the strongest possible terms.
Nonetheless, the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema during his press conference PROSECUTED and CONVICTED Mr. Nakachinda publicly putting the Judiciary and the Police in a very AWKWARD and COMPROMISING position.
Mr. Nakachinda should be made answerable before the courts of law and not before the President. The law is not the President and the President is not the law. The President and the Law are two different separate entities.
If it were so, the President should have accorded Mr. Nakachinda the right to address the SAME press conference to defend himself since he was on public trial. I pray that the President holds himself next time, he has too much State Power.
Silavwe Jackson, President- Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).
26:04:22
Hakainde behaved like a big bully.
He is now in charge of citizens, not cows. He needs to adjust quickly to this reality.
He should show restraint and decency at all times.
Indigo Tyrol you hate HH with a passion why? Your comments are always personal and you use the word cow in your hate and bitterness. Should he be ashamed of being a rancher? Wonder where you come from perhaps you are a fisherman or a peanut grower but should that make you a lesser person? What have you got against a tribe. Most of us Zambians are of mixed tribes and do not appreciate your snide tribal remarks.