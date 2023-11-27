PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PUTS TO REST LATE UNCLE

President Hakainde Hichilema has described his late uncle Paul Habajene as a prudent and hard working person who loved people.

The President said his late uncle lived his life and should be remembered for what he has done in his lifetime.

He has called on mourners to celebrate the late Habajene’s life who died at the age 102 years.

Mr Hichelema said this during a funeral and burial service in Nalutanda village for the late Paul Habajene who died on 23 November 2023 after an illness.

“We are here to mourn uncle madula for what he has done in his life on earth. In his old age he was able to work. Let’s celebrate his life of hard work,” said President Hichilema.