PRESIDENT HICHILEMA Puts ZAMBIA AND SADC REGION REGION FIRST, CHAMPIONS PEACE AND STABILITY

By Timmy



In a demonstration of his commitment to regional peace and stability, President Hakainde Hichilema attended the virtual Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government. The summit, convened to address the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), seeks an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region.



President Hichilema’s participation in the summit underscores his dedication to putting the people of Zambia and the SADC region first. As the former Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, President Hichilema has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region [1).





The summit’s focus on resolving the conflict in the DRC is a critical step towards achieving this goal. The ongoing fighting in the region has resulted in tragic loss of life and the displacement of civilians, underscoring the need for urgent action.



A Leader Committed to Regional Cooperation



President Hichilema’s commitment to regional cooperation and peace is unwavering. As a respected leader in the SADC region, he has worked tirelessly to promote stability and security, recognizing that these are essential prerequisites for economic development and growth.





We commend President Hichilema for his leadership and vision. His dedication to putting the people of Zambia and the SADC region first is a testament to his commitment to creating a better future for all.





