PRES. HICHILEMA QUESTIONS CAMP OUTSIDE ECL’S RESIDENCE.

President Hakainde HICHILEMA says the process to conclude the debt restructuring is going on well and that those who are making noise around it, are mainly from the former ruling party (Patriotic Front).



The Head of State, who arrived from London Friday afternoon, wonders why the former government has bent on criticizing the process instead of providing solutions to the problem which he says they caused.



Speaking upon arrival at the Zambia Air force Tactical Base, the President says the debt restructuring issue is on course as he has already made contact with the right people such as China and France who he says are key in the process.



Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA has distanced his office from the alleged harassment of the former President Edgar Lungu whose wife, Esther has been questioned on theft accusations by the Zambia Police.



He has further raised concerns as to why some sympathizers of the former President have resorted to camping outside his residence, a move he says may be a security threat.

