PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RETURNS HOME

18th February, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema has returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he had gone to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

While in Ethiopia, President Hichilema attended several meetings including the Heads of State and Government Dialogue on Establishing African Union Financial Institutions, and the meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on climate change.

President Hichilema also held strategic bilateral meetings on matters of mutual interest, for the benefit of the Zambian people.

The Assembly was convened under the theme: Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.

The issues on the agenda included the African Union Institutional Reforms, peace and security, and the African Union’s participation in the G20.

The Assembly also deliberated on reports of the Committee of 10 Heads of State and Government on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, and the Forum of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism.

President Hichilema contributed to collective decision-making on pivotal issues crucial to advancing economic integration, sustainable development, peace and security, and the shared prosperity of Africa.

©️ THE FALCON