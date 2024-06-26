PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REVERSES DIRECTIVE FOR ALL PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLES TO PARK BY 18:00HRS

President Hakainde Hichilema has reversed a recent directive issued by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa that mandated all public service vehicles to be parked by 18:00 hours every day.

Addressing a media briefing at State House today, the President said his decision is meant to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and preventing disruptions to the work of public service employees, who are required to operate tirelessly to meet the needs of the public.

Mr. Kangwa recently issued a number of directives, among them parking of public service vehicles by 1800hrs to avoid wastage of public resources amidst the climate induced food and energy insecurities.

Meanwhile President Hichilema also outlined a series of measures his administration is implementing to address the current energy crisis among them, the need for solar panel dealers against overpricing their products, following recent government tax incentives aimed at making solar energy more accessible to the public.

He has also emphasized the importance of ensuring that lower power consumers have access to longer hours of electricity to support the continued production of goods and services, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The head of state said these initiatives are part of the broader strategy by his administration to tackle the energy challenges that Zambia is faced with and to promote an environment conducive to economic and social development.

By Balewa Zyuulu