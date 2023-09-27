PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ‘S RECENT RESHUFFLES TIMELY- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ‘S RECENT RESHUFFLES TIMELY

27/9/23

President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent reshuffles at Cabinet level is timely and highly commendable, given the public perception that government has a poor and ineffective communication strategy.

We are confident that the newly appointed Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mwetwa as Government Spokesperson and his newly appointed Permanent Secretary(PS) Tabo Kawana and Media Director and Spokesperson Henry Kapata will improve and provide efficient and effective communication with citizens and the media.

Equally, other changes are critical as they are tailored to help enhance government’s performance in the delivery of public services.

We expect all patriotic Zambians to support President Hichilema’s reshuffles as they meant to improve public service delivery .

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa