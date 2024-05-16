PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS DRY SPELL SHOULD NOT AFFECT ZAMBIA`S ABILITY TO SECURE ADEQUATE FOOD STOCKS

President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that it would be unacceptable for Zambia to fail to secure adequate food stocks owing to one dry spell.

President Hichilema has also underscored the importance of ensuring the country is free from livestock diseases if it is to achieve 10 million metric tons and 1 million metric tons for maize and wheat production respectively and ensure a 7 million cattle population.

Speaking when he met members of the Livestock Board at state house today, President Hichilema also said Zambia needs to urgently work towards exporting agriculture products if it is to stabilize domestic food prices.

He has noted that if unstable prices continue, they will result in the lack of investment in the sector adding that this can only be achieved if all sector players collaborate in finding solutions to the challenges being faced such as climate change.

The President is however concerned with the failure of a coordinated approach to addressing the challenges the sector is facing, citing the divergent views that both the agriculture sector players and government have been issuing on matters affecting the management of the sector.