President Hichilema Should Consider Terminating The Appointment Of Laura Miti As HRC Commissioner – Chief Malembeka

His excellency President Hakainde Hichilema should consider terminating the appointment of Ms LAURA MITI as HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION commissioner for obragating the rights of the dead by consistently demonizing the late TUTWA NGULUBE with no regard to the feelings of the TUTWA FAMILY.

In my Personal capacity as a citizen of the sovereign Republic of Zambia, I will on Monday submit the petition to the President Mr HH7, to the Human Rights Commission Chairperson and to the secretary to cabinet.

It’s morally unacceptable for a high ranking commissioner at the HRC to continue dragging the dead to public discourse even before the body of the late is put to rest .

President Hakainde Hichilema has always preached peace and love and as such anyone appointed by the President acting against the principles of unite must be treated as an enemy to national unity. Peace and tradition.

In as much as the late TUTWA NGULUBE was an adamant critic of the new dawn administration, it does not justify the Commissioner of HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION to parade the reputation of the late citizens in mud.

For those who could have visited the Facebook profile of Madam Laura Miti would agree with the rest of well meaning Zambians that madam Laura Miti does not deserve to be a commissioner at the HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION.

She is a danger to national unity and peace

MALEMBEKA Jonathan

Zambian Youth League

Vice President

LAMBA Royal Establishment

Chief MALEMBEKA

Old PALACE.