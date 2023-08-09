President Hichilema should intervene in the negotiations between govt and Vedanta- Samuel Banda

HON KABUSWE, DR. MUSOKOTWANE ARE FAILING HH

…. President Hichilema should intervene in the negotiations between govt and Vedanta

Lusaka… Tuesday August 8, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Mines counterpart Hon Paul Kabuswe are failing President Hakainde Hichilema in revamping the mining sector, observes Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium Radio today, Mr. Banda said this is the more reason why President Hichilema should intervene in the ongoing negotiations between government and Vedanta Resources over the future of Konkola Copper Mine.

He said the Head of State should also consider taking it upon himself to ensure that a partner to run Mopani Copper Mine is identified as soon as possible.

“President Hakainde Hichilema should listen to the people of the Copperbelt, to listen to their cries, to listen to their demands. The people of the Copperbelt want employment, want business opportunities, and they are looking up to KCM and Mopani mines as their mainstay business. Students are looking up to these two mines for school scholarships under Corporate Social Responsibility. The contractors and suppliers are looking up to these Mines for business opportunities, the communities they’re looking up to these massive corporate social programs which can uplift their living standards,” he said.

“We once again call on the President to consider unlocking the mines so that these mines can address some of the economic challenges that we are facing as a country, such as lack of employment, business opportunities, and equally to stabilize our national currency as the stability in the value of our culture is dependent on forex in the mining. Copper.”

Mr. Banda has further asked President Hichilema to intervene in the negotiations between Vedanta Resources, and the government and equally to speed up the engagement of an investor to take over Mopani mines.