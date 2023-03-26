President Hichilema Should Tell Off USA Vice President Kamala Harris Straight To Her Face That We Don’t Want LGBTQ -Lusambo

“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD TELL OFF US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS STRAIGHT TO HER FACE THAT WE DON’T WANT LGBTQ “ HON LUSAMBO ====

…… we have ethics and values that govern us

LUSAKA, Sunday, March 26, 2023 [ GRINDSTONE TELEVISION ]

Former Lusaka Province minister and Patriotic Front (PF) Kabushi MP Hon. Bowman Lusambo has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to tell off US Vice President Kamala Harris to her face about the country’s principals and values when she visits Zambia next week .

Hon Lusambo said ,Zambians have a culture that they follow and beliefs and that no foreigner will come and instill their beliefs in them like they did with Fashion etc.

Hon Lusambo was speaking as Guest of Honor during the church building promotion of ablution blocks at Canaan Baptist Church in Chipata- Mandevu Compound.

And Lusambo has encouraged the church to add more voices to the ills that are currently happening in the country.

“Bashi Mapepo tulelolela ama shiwe yenu noti fye muno mu church buti mu Zambia monse,” he said.

He also said advised the youths on the usage of phones that have brought more harm than good in our community.

“Alot of things that we see on these devices are not making us grow but they are destroying us. My fellow youths, one’s life is dependent on our ears.”

Meanwhile, the church thanked Hon. Lusambo’s immense contributions to the body of Christ and gave him a new name.

“We all know you from outside church as the Bulldozer but please allow me to add another name to you, you are now Theophilus in the church. The person we are seeing in the book of Luke and the book of Acts, you’re a blessing to the body of Christ and the church at large. God will surely bless you ,” He said.

Theophilus was a rich civic leader who loved and supported God’s Work during his days on Earth.