President Hichilema Signed and Assented to the Cyber Laws on 8th April 2025 -USA Embassy



..Warns American citizens over the law that allows Government to intercept and conduct surveillance on all electronic communications…



The USA Embassy Wrote;



“The Embassy of the United States in Zambia wishes to caution all American

citizens in or planning to visit Zambia of a new law that requires the interception

and surveillance of all electronic communications in the country.”





“On April 8, President Hichilema signed into law the Cyber Security Act.”



“Among other provisions, this law requires ICT companies to proactively intercept all electronic communications (e.g.,calls, emails, text messages, streamed

content, etc.) in country to assess if they include any transmission of “critical

information,” a term the law defines so broadly that it could apply to almost any

activity.”



“The law further requires ICT companies to proactively transmit intercept

communications that could potentially be “critical information” to the Zambian

government.”





“As this new law introduces an intrusive surveillance ecosystem significantly

different from privacy protection provisions that prevail in many countries, the

Embassy of the United States encourages Americans living in Zambia or

considering visiting the country to carefully assess the implications of this law and adjust accordingly.”