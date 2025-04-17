President Hichilema Signed and Assented to the Cyber Laws on 8th April 2025 -USA Embassy
..Warns American citizens over the law that allows Government to intercept and conduct surveillance on all electronic communications…
The USA Embassy Wrote;
“The Embassy of the United States in Zambia wishes to caution all American
citizens in or planning to visit Zambia of a new law that requires the interception
and surveillance of all electronic communications in the country.”
“On April 8, President Hichilema signed into law the Cyber Security Act.”
“Among other provisions, this law requires ICT companies to proactively intercept all electronic communications (e.g.,calls, emails, text messages, streamed
content, etc.) in country to assess if they include any transmission of “critical
information,” a term the law defines so broadly that it could apply to almost any
activity.”
“The law further requires ICT companies to proactively transmit intercept
communications that could potentially be “critical information” to the Zambian
government.”
“As this new law introduces an intrusive surveillance ecosystem significantly
different from privacy protection provisions that prevail in many countries, the
Embassy of the United States encourages Americans living in Zambia or
considering visiting the country to carefully assess the implications of this law and adjust accordingly.”
If this law is not in America then indirectly it’s there
Actually America has it on another level, on a world level coz they can have a surveillance on anything they want the whole world through many platforms including secret service agents planted on the planet.