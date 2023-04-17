President Hichilema Signs Into Law The NAPSA Bill On Partial Withdrawal

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SIGNS INTO LAW, THE NATIONAL PENSIONS SCHEME AMENDMENT BILL 2023

He writes….

Fellow citizens,

We have signed into law, the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill 2023 which, in line with our promise to the Zambian people, allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions.

The new law will give citizens the opportunity to reinvest the funds into various ventures and assets of their choice. As a result more jobs will be created, contributing to our economic development agenda.

Hakainde Hichilema

Preside of the Republic of Zambia