PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SIGNS SI TO STRENGTHEN ROLE OF SMART ZAMBIA INSTITUTE

President Hakainde Hichilema has signed Statutory Instrument -SI- No 43 of 2023, aimed at strengthening the role of the Electronic Government Division also known as smart Zambia Institute, in promoting the adoption and uptake of information communication technology in all public bodies.

Acting Information and Media Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson Makozo Chikote says at its ore, the SI will among others provide for the standardized and integrated implementation of digital solutions in a secure, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Mr Chikote says the regulation is aligned with government’s prioritization of digital transformation leveraging technology for the enhancement of the well-being of the citizenry through enhanced public service delivery.

He adds that all public sector institutions are expected to collaborate with smart Zambia Institute in aligning their institutional digital implementations to this regulation to ensure the public sector derives optimal returns for its investment in technology.

PHOENIX NEWS