PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SUSPENDS HIGH COURT JUDGE, WILFRED MUMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge, Wilfred Kopa Muma.



This is according to a press release issued by State House Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka.



Recently the Mongu High Court Judge was charged with willful failure to comply with the law and procedure in an old case when he served as Commissioner of Lands and before assuming the position of a Judge.



The suspension follows the recommendations made by the Judical Complaints Commission.