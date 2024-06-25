PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TACKLES ELECTRICITY DEBT LEFT BY PF GOVERNMENT.

By Ndate Lilato, UPND Political Analyst

A recent communication from Mozambique has shed light on the outstanding electricity debt incurred by the previous PF government. This development highlights the prudent leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema in addressing the economic woes left behind by his predecessor.

The unpaid electricity bills, a result of the PF’s mismanagement, have put a strain on Zambia’s relations with Mozambique. However, President Hichilema’s commitment to resolving this issue demonstrates his dedication to restoring Zambia’s economic credibility.

It is unfortunate that some individuals, who were instrumental in creating this mess, are now criticizing President Hichilema’s efforts to clean up their legacy. The President’s resolve to tackle this debt and others like it is a testament to his unwavering commitment to Zambia’s economic recovery.

