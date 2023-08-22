PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ATTEND BRICS SUMMIT

August 21, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is this week expected to join more than 30 Heads of State and Government at the BRICS Summit hosted by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, in South Africa.

The BRICS group of major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will hold its 15th Heads of State and Government summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

The event is expected to advance the African development agenda during the BRICS Summit.

In a multipolar world, President Hichilema will engage various Heads of State and Government for the benefit of Zambia and Zambians.

President Hichilema says government looks forward to advancing its shared commitment to economic prosperity for all citizens.

President Hakainde Hichilema has impressively maintained momentum on a highly creative foreign policy from the time he took over office as the seventh Republican President.

