PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ATTEND JOINT SADC-EAC SUMMIT ON EASTERN DRC CRISIS IN TANZANIA



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Joint Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government scheduled for February 8, 2025.





In a statement issued by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, the Ministry emphasized that the summit aims to address the ongoing security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



The meeting will be co-chaired by Zimbabwean President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in his capacity as SADC Chair, and Kenyan President Dr. William Ruto, who chairs the EAC.





The summit follows key regional meetings, including the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held in Zimbabwe on January 31, 2025, and the 24th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State, held on January 29, 2025.



President Hichilema is expected to collaborate with other regional leaders to seek a unified strategy for peace, security, and stability in the conflict-stricken Eastern DRC.





“The President remains firmly committed to fostering peace and security in the region and working closely with other leaders to address the crisis in the Eastern DRC,” stated Hon. Mwiimbu.





President Hichilema will return to Zambia immediately after the conclusion of the summit.